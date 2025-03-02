LUSAKA WOMAN TAKES HER HUSBAND, DAUGHTER TO POLICE OVER EVIL WHAT’S APP PICTURES.





A 40 year old Lusaka woman has just taken both her husband and daughter to police after she found nudes and disgusting chats of her daughter sending to her husband on whatsApp.





It is believed her daughter Melody Mwiinga could be sleeping with her step father Fanuel Hankuyu as the texts and pics depicts.





This has led Maureen Mweene who is working for the Ministry of Finance to take her husband a teacher by profession to police on accounts relating to Child Abuse and her daughter for a big police beating lesson.



Her daughter just turned 20 last month and she was shocked on the gifts her hubby bought his step daughter on her birthday as they included 2 dozens of pants. That made her suspicious hence on Friday she got her daughter’s phone secretly and what she found in her what’s app chart with her step father shocked her to the core.



She is shocked and has decided to expose both hubby and daughter. Her plan now is to divorce the husband with immediate effect and send her daughter to her unemployed biological father in the village in Zimba Southern Province.

Following this case, police have issued a statement saying cases of men sleeping with their step daughters are worsening in Zambia and have since urged mothers who get married to second men not to take their daughters with them as some men are now behaving like animals. Last month, a man in Choma was caught helping himself on top of his 18 year old step daughter. Sad.