LUSAKA WOMAN WHO WAS ARRESTED AFTER POLICE DISCOVERED SKELETAL REMAINS OF HER HUSBAND IN HER HOME COMMITTED TO LUSAKA HIGH COURT



By Nelson Zulu

The Lusaka woman who was recently arrested after police discovered skeletal remains of her husband in her home in Garden-Luangwa compound has been committed to the Lusaka High Court by Magistrate Constance Kansankhala.



Sylvia Mutaba Kalaba, 51, faces charges of manslaughter contrary to section 119 of the penal code, while three of her children and a fifth suspect are charged with failure to give notice of death under section 9 of the birth and death regulation act chapter 51 of the laws of zambia.



Authorities apprehended Ms. Kalaba and her children in January this year after skeletal remains identified as those of her husband, George Kalaba were discovered in their residence.



The charges relate to an alleged incident that occurred between July 2023 and January 2025 in the Lusaka district.

Meanwhile, State Prosecutor Victor Chongo informed the court that the accused juvenile aged 15, will be released from custody and will no longer face charges.



All other accused persons remain in custody awaiting the plea of the charges by a Lusaka High Court Judge.

PHOENIX NEWS