Lusaka woman who was found with a skeleton of her husband has vehemently denied killing him

Lusaka woman Sylvia Mutoba Kalaba who was found with a skeleton of her husband (George Kalaba) has vehemently denied killing him.

She said her husband died of natural cause (he was asmatic) adding that she kept his skeleton so that it can be helping her to perform miracles as she is a prophetess.

“I was advised by a ritualist in Tanzania to do this inorder to perform countless miracles and make money as I am a prophetess and through this, I have helped lot of people who have been flocking to my house of prayer to receive financial breakthrough and other miracles, she told police. She is still in police cells together with her children.