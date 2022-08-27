BOWMAN LUSAMBO AND JOE MALANJI WILL ONLY CONTEST ELECTIONS IN 2026, FOR NOW THEY CAN GO FARMING -SEAN TEMBO

President for Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) says the argument by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) that neither Joseph Malanji nor Bowman Lusambo were specifically disqualified by the court does not hold water and is misdirected.



In a statement, Tembo said the Electoral Commission of Zambia was on firm ground in stating that individuals that were a subject of the nullification of the Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies and Lwangwa ward August 2021 elections were not eligible to file for nominations. “I urge my brother to go into farming until 2026”, he said.