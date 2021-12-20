Lusambo buys Nakachinda new Binoculars as he writes…

We have procured a new set of Binoculars for our Chairman for Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakachinda. You may know that the other set was unaccounted for after the detention at Chelstone Police last week.

The Binoculars are symbolic of our resolve to provide clear cut checks and balances to the new Dawn government. We assure this administration that nothing will escape the watchful eye of the Binoculars.