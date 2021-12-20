Lusambo buys Nakachinda new Binoculars as he writes…
We have procured a new set of Binoculars for our Chairman for Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakachinda. You may know that the other set was unaccounted for after the detention at Chelstone Police last week.
The Binoculars are symbolic of our resolve to provide clear cut checks and balances to the new Dawn government. We assure this administration that nothing will escape the watchful eye of the Binoculars.
BOTH OF YOU WILL REQUIRE THAT INSTRUMENT IN JAIL.
Nakachinda has diabetes in the head. It is too big
The entertainment value of this act cannot be doubted. But on a serious note, I wish both Nakacinda and Lusambo would comment on the Faith Musonda story which seems to be escaping the binoculars.
Kkkkkk. Lusambo has bought a binoculus for his friend Nakachinda after discovering that the one (Nakachinda) using is blurred. Its good somehow maybe he will be able to somehow see 30 meters beyond his sight.