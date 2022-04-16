By Darius Choonya

Former Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo has disclosed that he will challenge the legality of the Anti-Corruption Commission to seize his properties in court.

Speaking through his lawyer Makebi Zulu, Mr. Lusambo says the move taken by the commission is bent on malice against a private citizen.

He argues that it is wrong for the investigative wing to assume that his assets are proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission has revealed that it has engaged the Department of wildlife and National Parks to assess the welfare of animals since Mr. Lusambo who is the custodian is away following the seizure of the Chamba Valley estate.

Among the wild animals owned by the Kabushi Lawmaker include some waterbucks, an Indian Deer, Impalas and Zebras that are allegedly reported to be starving due to limited nutrition.-Diamond TV