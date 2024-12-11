Lusambo denied bail



FORMER Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo has been denied a chance to return to society and go about his normal life.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has declined to admit him to bail pending appeal against his four-year Jail term before the EFCC(High Court division).



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/186CWtRh55/?mibextid=oFDknk



Lusambo is contesting his conviction saying the Economic and Financial Crimes Court only considered the State’s evidence and disregarded his.





On November 8, Lusambo was sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labor for corrupt acquisition of public property, three years for possessing a car and four houses in Silverest gardens and fined him K9, 000 in each of the three counts of tax evasion in default nine months simple imprisonment.





Ruling on his bail application magistrate Faidess Hamaundu said his grounds of appeal have no prospects of success.



Lusambo’s lawyer Nkhula Botha informed the Court that his client will try his luck before the EFCC High Court division.



The court has reserved ruling for the forfeiture application to January 17, 2024.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba December 11, 2024.