LUSAMBO DESCRIBES UPND’S TWO YEARS IN OFFICE AS FAIR

By Balewa Zyuulu

Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has described as fair, the performance of the UPND administration who clock two years in office this month, despite the challenges that the country has been experiencing.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Lusambo recounts that within the two years of UPND in office, Zambia has experienced an improvement in the rule of law as cadreism has been tremendously reduced across the country.

Mr Lusambo has however noted that the ruling party has a huge task ahead such as bridging the gap between the rich and the poor through lowering the cost of living which is at its record high and affecting the ordinary citizens.

He says with the success of the debt restructuring programme, government must now urgently and adequately address the many challenges the country is grappling with in various sectors such as energy poverty and high cost of fuel which is adversely affecting productivity and the country’s prospects for economic growth.

