Lusambo explains failure to honour K800,000 property sell to UPND MP



By Esther Chisola



Jailed former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has told the court that he failed to honour the contract of sale for his house to Zambezi-West UPND member of parliament Brian Kambita because the property in question was a subject of investigations under the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



In this matter, Kambita sued Lusambo demanding an order for the refund of K850,000 for a house he bought from him in Chongwe’s Silverest area. Kambita wants a declaration that Lusambo was in breach of the contract, an order for damages for breach of contract, interest and costs.





He submitted that on August 23, 2024, he entered into a contract with Lusambo for the purchase of property, subdivision A288 of lot no. 28473M situated in Lusaka. Kambita stated that being the purchaser, he was to pay a sum of K850,000 of which K400,000 was to be paid upon execution of the contract and the balancing amount of K450,000 was to be paid within 30 days from the date of the execution





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lusambo-explains-failure-to-honour-k800000-property-sell-to-upnd-mp/