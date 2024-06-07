Lusambo faces judgement day in witness interfering case

JUDGEMENT date has been set in a matter where Bowman Lusambo is accused of interfering with witnesses.

Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has cleared his diary for August 22, to accommodate Lusambo and seal his fate.

Yesterday morning, Lusambo’s lawyer Makebi Zulu informed the court that his client wished to close his defense.

Lusambo is facing three counts of attempting to interfere with witnesses who were scheduled to testify before magistrate Faidess Hamaundu in a matter where he is accused of posessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime, engaging in tax evasion among other charges.

Allegations in the three counts are that Lusambo between February 1, April 1 and April 30,2022 in order to obstruct the due course of justice endeavored to disuade or prevent Cosmas Chalusa, Enerst Sumani and Mundia Mataa to give evidence as witnesses before court.

In his defence before magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Lusambo said he did not know that Chalusa and Sumani were witnesses in his case as the Anti-Corruption Commission did not parade them before Court to warn them to attend Court.

Lusambo said he was not availed a list of witnesses by the ACC neither did he point at potential witnesses.

He said Sumani and Chalusa are not strangers to him as they were his homies, hence the reason he teased them after his court case.

Lusambo explained that he was not a fortune teller to guess that his friends were scheduled to testify against