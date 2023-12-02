LUSAMBO GETS LAST CHANCE

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has given former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo the last chance to call witnesses to aid his defence in a case he is accused of trying to interfere with state witnesses.

Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda warned that should Lusambo fail to avail defence witnesses at the next hearing, the case will be closed awaiting judgment because the matter had stalled.

“Note that this is the last adjournment,” the magistrate said yesterday when adjourning the case.