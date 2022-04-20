LUSAMBO IS REFUSING TO GO TO ACC BUT ACC SAYS SHOULD LUSAMBO SNEAK INTO ANY OF THE ASSETS SEIZED, HE WILL BE ARRESTED
Excerpt from ACC below..
11.Investigations into alleged possession and concealment of properties reasonably
suspected to be proceeds of crime against former State House Press Aide Amos
Chanda. Investigations have reached an advanced stage.
12.Seizure of properties worth 22.8 million Kwacha suspected to be proceeds of
crime located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area belonging to former Lusaka
Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.
Investigations into this matter are on-going. Following the seizure, Mr
Lusambo has not had any access to these properties from the time the
properties were seized. If Mr Lusambo sneaks into the house, he will be
committing an offence and will face the consequences.
In addition, the Commission working with the Department of National
Parks and Wildlife (DNPWL) has examined the wild animals at Mr
Lusambo’s premises and found that the animals are unhealthy and need to
be relocated to a more suitable environment. The wild animals includ