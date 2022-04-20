LUSAMBO IS REFUSING TO GO TO ACC BUT ACC SAYS SHOULD LUSAMBO SNEAK INTO ANY OF THE ASSETS SEIZED, HE WILL BE ARRESTED

Excerpt from ACC below..

11.Investigations into alleged possession and concealment of properties reasonably

suspected to be proceeds of crime against former State House Press Aide Amos

Chanda. Investigations have reached an advanced stage.

12.Seizure of properties worth 22.8 million Kwacha suspected to be proceeds of

crime located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area belonging to former Lusaka

Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

Investigations into this matter are on-going. Following the seizure, Mr

Lusambo has not had any access to these properties from the time the

properties were seized. If Mr Lusambo sneaks into the house, he will be

committing an offence and will face the consequences.

In addition, the Commission working with the Department of National

Parks and Wildlife (DNPWL) has examined the wild animals at Mr

Lusambo’s premises and found that the animals are unhealthy and need to

be relocated to a more suitable environment. The wild animals includ