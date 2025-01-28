LUSAMBO LOSES 4 HOUSES, RANGE ROVER





LUSAMBO LOSES HOUSES, RANGE ROVER



ECONOMIC and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) has ordered the forfeiture of jailed former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s four houses and a Ranger Rover to the State for being tainted.





Lusaka resident magistrate Faides Hamaundu yesterday ordered that the convict’s properties be forfeited because the court had earlier established that the assets are proceeds of crime.



The forfeiture of the properties is in respect of his recent conviction on 10 counts of money laundering-related charges.





“I find that the properties in count 2, 7, 8, 9 and 10 were tainted as established before this court.



“I, therefore, forfeit the black Range Rover in count two, property HT: T5-B No. 282 in count seven, property HT: T3-C No. 248 in count eight, property HT: T3- C No. 249 in count 10 and property HT: T4-A No. 282 in count nine to the State,” magistrate Hamaundu ruled.





The decision was in accordance with Section 4 and 6 (1) (a) as read with Section (10) of Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.





On November 8, 2024, magistrate Hamaundu, sitting as an EFCC, sentenced Lusambo to four years imprisonment with hard labour in a case he was charged with tax evasion, money laundering and possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.





The tax invasion and proceeds of crime offences involved money ranging between US$60,000 to US$130,000.

Lusambo was jointly charged with his wife, Nancy, who was, however, acquitted of the allegations.