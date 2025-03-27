LUSAMBO LOSES HIS COOL DURING CROSS EXAMINATION



JAILED former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo yesterday asked for a brief adjournment to cool his temper when he was being cross-examined by a prosecutor.





Lusambo was displeased when a prosecutor queried whether the reason he[Lusambo] never had receipts for the money he accrued while in politics was because he had engaged in criminal activities.





But Lusambo said: “They don’t give receipts in politics.” “…Am asking if I could have 10 minutes’ break, my temper is high,” the accused said, before a brief adjournment.





Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili guided Lusambo to try and control his emotions because the prosecution will try to play with emotions of those in the witness box.





Lusambo, alias Bulldozer, is in court charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.