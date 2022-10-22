Lusambo, Malanji HAVE BEEN DISFRANCHISED… courts now are compromised and I have no apologies about that – Mundubile

BULLDOZER, BONANZA HAVE BEEN DISFRANCHISED

……. courts now are compromised and I have no apologies about that – Mundubile

Lusaka…. Friday, October 21, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile has charged that Hon Bowman Lusambo as well Hon Joe Malanji have been disfranchised in the by elections that have today taken place in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies.

Hon Mundubile said the two former lawmakers were eligible to run for the mentioned Parliamentary seats.

The Lawmaker bemoaned that today marks the darkest day of the constitutional democracy.

He said this when he and other PF MPs addressed the media today.

“Today marks the darkest day of our constitutional democracy. In a Constitutional Democracy, authority by the majority is limited by legal and institutional means so that the rights of individuals and the minority are respected,” he said.

“So when you are talking about the majority in this particular case you are talking about the UPND government. When you talk about institutional means you are talking about state institutions. Now when you look at it in totality, you have a scenario now that our courts now are compromised and I have no apologies about that.”

He said that the design by the UPND government to change the Constitutional Democracy should worry every Zambian.

“It is very unfortunate that the courts themselves participated in the miscarriage of justice. We have two of our colleagues, citizens of Zambia who qualify and are eligible to stand in the elections,” he said.

“Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji have been disfranchised. The design by the UPND government to change our Constitutional Democracy should worry every Zambian.”