LUSAMBO, MALANJI PETITION COURT FOR FRESH NOMINATIONS

By Darius Choonya

Former Kwacha Member of Parliament, Joseph Malanji, and his counterpart of Kabushi, Bowman Lusambo, want the Lusaka High Court to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia to hold fresh nominations for the Kwacha and Kabushi Constituencies.

According to a petition filed before the Lusaka High Court, the petitioners claim that the decision by the ECZ agents amounts to interpreting the Constitution, which is a judicial function, and is in excess of the powers given to the Commission, under Section 4, of the Electoral Commission ACT, no.25 of 2016.

The Petitioners state that the Commission’s agents have no power to reject their nominations, after filing the nomination papers, on the basis that their elections were nullified.

Further, the Petitioners’ also say that the petitions filed, in both the Kwacha and Kabushi matters, never had a plea for disqualification, and the subsequent judgements of the High Court, and the Constitutional Court, never had any pronouncements on disqualification.

On August 12, 2022, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, declared as invalid, the nominations of the Petitioners to recontest their elections, following the nullifications of the said elections.