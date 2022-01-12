LUSAMBO, OTHERS APPEAL CASES SET FOR FEBRUARY

KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and other Patriotic Front members of Parliament who have appealed against the High Court’s nullification of their elections in the 12th August, 2021 polls will know their fate in February, next month.

The Constitutional Court has set between 8 and 11th February as dates for hearing of the appeals.

This is according to the Constitutional Court registry time-table signed by the Clerk of Session Joseph Zulu on December 29, 2021.

The MPs lost their seats in the High Court because of alleged malpractices during the general election last year.

They appealed to the Constitution but their expected stay in Parliament suffered a set-back.

On December 7, 2021, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti ordered Mr Lusambo and others to take leave of Parliament until their appeal cases were disposed of.

The others on appeal in the Constitutional Court are Kasama Central MP Sibongile Mwamba her counterpart Christopher Chibuye for Mkushi North, Mutotwe Kafwaya (Lunte) and Kabwe Taulo Chewe for Lubasenshi).

The rest are Luka Simumba for Nakonde, Joseph Malanji for Kwacha, Chinsali Central MP Kalalwe Mukosa and Allen Banda for Chimwemwe.