LUSAMBO QUESTIONS GIVEN LUBINDA’S REASONING

By Scoop Reporter

THE Patriotic Front (PF) will face a tumultuous time which will be difficult to recover from going by the way appointments to the Central Committee are being dished out even to undeserving people, Bowman Lusambo has warned.

Mr. Lusambo wondered why people like Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba, among others, are missing from the appointments mad by acting president Given Lubinda to the Central Committee.

“The list of Central Committee appointments are even more concerning that they have conveniently omitted key members who have publicly declared their intentions to run for the presidency of the party.

I ask; why is Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya not on the list? Why is Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba not including on the list? Why is Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, one of the founder members of the PF, not included on the list?” Mr. Lusambo asked.