LUSAMBO READY TO WORK WITH NEW DAWN GOVT

Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says he is ready to work with the UPND government to help address challenges the country is currently facing such as corruption, load shedding and high cost of living.

Addressing the media at his residence in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Lusambo says the challenges the country is currently facing require concerted efforts from various stakeholders regardless of people`s political affiliation.

Mr. Lusambo has since advised President Hakainde Hichilema that solutions to most of these challenges can be found with having close relationships with Russia and China due to their big economies.

The former lawmaker says there is need for politicians to stop the blame game and focus on finding solutions to the various challenges citizens are facing, and is hopeful that the new dawn government will this year focus on putting in place and implementing strategies that will benefit Zambians.

PHOENIX NEWS