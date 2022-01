LUSAMBO TAKES TROLLEY FILLED WITH FOOD TO NAKACHINDA

Former Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo yesterday pushed a trolley filled with foodstuff for detained PF official Raphael Nakachinda.

The trolley was pushed from Pick n’ Pay Woodlands to the police station across the road.

He writes ✍

In solidarity with Hon. Nakachinda who has been detained without a charge, we turned up yesterday at Woodlands Police Station with a few essential food items.

We are brothers in the struggle.