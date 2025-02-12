LUSAMBO TELLS COURT “MONEY IN POLITICS HAS NO RECEIPTS”



In a dramatic turn of events, former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo told a magistrate that money in politics is not accompanied by receipts. Lusambo, who is facing allegations of possessing properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, made the statement in his defense.



According to Lusambo, during his time as a politician in the MMD government, he received various amounts of salaries and upkeep allowances, but these were not receipted. He explained that he was given up to K100 million unrebased as upkeep through former President Rupiah Banda.



Lusambo also narrated how he earned income during his political career, including a weekly allowance of K20 million unrebased during the 2011 political campaigns. He claimed that he saved the money earned from his business and political activities.



The former Kabushi MP’s defense has sparked interest, with many wondering about the implications of his statement. Lusambo’s case has been ongoing, with the prosecution seeking to prove that his properties were acquired through illicit means.



In related news, Lusambo was previously sentenced to four years in prison with hard labor for corruption, tax evasion, and possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime. However, this latest development has raised questions about the nature of politics and finance in Zambia.