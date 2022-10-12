LUSAMBO TO ALLEGEDLY EXCHANGED KABUSHI FOR HIS FREEDOM

By Darius Choonya

Some State House Officials among them President Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor, Levy Ngoma have been implicated in a deal to have former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo not contest the Kabushi Parliamentary by-election slated for October 21st, 2022.

According to some impeccable sources, Mr. Ngoma is said to have met Mr. Lusambo informing him not to contest the by-election in order to have some corruption charges dropped.

However the sources say Mr. Lusambo wants the deal to be actualized in the presence of his lawyers.

But when contacted for a comment, both Mr. Levy Ngoma and Mr. Lusambo denied the allegations.

Mr. Ngoma says he does not know if such a deal exists while the former Kabushi lawmaker has described the allegations as malicious.- Diamond TV