Bowman Lusambo welcomes the courts decision to allow elections to go ahead in Kabushi.

He says he respects the courts and will not fight further.

Mr. Lusambo however says his political journey doesn’t start and end with Kabushi stating that if he wants he can stand in Lusaka central, Chongwe or Munali as all these constituencies are crying for him.

Asked to respond to allegations that he has cut a deal with the UPND to let go of Kabushi and have some of his cases dropped, Mr. Lusambo responded that there is no deal he can go for in the UPND other than being offered the position of President or Vice president.

He was speaking on diamond TV Thursday evening.