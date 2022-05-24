LUSAMBO, WIFE GRANTED PERMISSION TO INSTITUTE CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST UPND CADRES

By Darius Choonya

Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu has granted PF Kabushi Lawmaker Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy an application to commence contempt proceedings against some UPND cadres led by the party’s Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda.

Mr. Lusambo claims that the cadres threatened to kill him when he made a court appearance on May 20, 2022 in a case he is accused of acquiring various properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to his application through his lawyer Makebi Zulu, Mr. Lusambo says the conduct of the cadres lowers the dignity of the court and amounts to contempt.

Last week, dozens of UPND cadres stormed the Lusaka Magistrates court to follow criminal proceedings in a matter in which Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has been accused of defaming Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.