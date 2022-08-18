LUSAMBO WRITES AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL AND HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH OVER HIS PERCEIVED PERSECUTION

By Patricia Male

Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has written to Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and a number of western embassies in Zambia over his perceived persecution.

Mr. Lusambo who was yesterday warned and cautioned by the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- on allegations of bribing voters in Kabushi Constituency during the 2021 general election has stated that he is a victim of a political witch-hunt by president Hakainde Hichilema meant to weaken his political resolve.

Addressing the media after visiting the EU delegation to Zambia offices in Lusaka today, Mr. Lusambo described what he is going through as mere persecution and not prosecution.

He says institutions such as the ACC are being used to fight him along with other former PF leaders.

Mr. Lusambo has since demanded that human rights bodies and diplomats use their influence to force president Hichilema to start respecting human rights and adhering to the good governance and democratic principles.

Among the institutions Mr. Lusambo has written to are the Human Rights Watch, Human Rights Commission of Zambia and embassies such as the USA, the UK, Germany and the European Union.

