LUSAMBO WRITES AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL AND HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH OVER HIS PERCEIVED PERSECUTION
By Patricia Male
Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has written to Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and a number of western embassies in Zambia over his perceived persecution.
Mr. Lusambo who was yesterday warned and cautioned by the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- on allegations of bribing voters in Kabushi Constituency during the 2021 general election has stated that he is a victim of a political witch-hunt by president Hakainde Hichilema meant to weaken his political resolve.
Addressing the media after visiting the EU delegation to Zambia offices in Lusaka today, Mr. Lusambo described what he is going through as mere persecution and not prosecution.
He says institutions such as the ACC are being used to fight him along with other former PF leaders.
Mr. Lusambo has since demanded that human rights bodies and diplomats use their influence to force president Hichilema to start respecting human rights and adhering to the good governance and democratic principles.
Among the institutions Mr. Lusambo has written to are the Human Rights Watch, Human Rights Commission of Zambia and embassies such as the USA, the UK, Germany and the European Union.
Amnesty international know how brutal and criminally organized the PF was. That is why now that you are in hot soup, that when you have realized that AI exists? Like I have told you before, they will give your letter to the dog to use as tissue.
Why is Lusambo seeking redress from western democracies or human rights organisations which the PF have dubbed imperialists and neo-colonialists?
Why are western institutions suddenly become appealing now that he’s reached the end of the rope?
He should be pleading his case with Russian, Eritrean, Cuban, and North Korean governments.
His legal case involving voter fraud has been proven and upheld by the courts of law, so where’s the political persecution, except in his deluded mind?
Next, is for the ECZ to abide by the letter of the law and exclude him from contesting elections for the remainder of this parliament.
Next is to run mad.
Pf trashed the same institutions you Bowman are running too.
Those embassies are for countries that abhor stealing, corruption and bribery. They know you more than acc has compiled on you.
Now they will be dragged in to disclose where you and your colleagues took the money. Is it these same countries that own the systems that keeps looted money and you think you will survive