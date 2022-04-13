LUSAMBO’S ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE CORRUPTION FAST TRACK COURT FAILS



Lusaka resident magistrate Faides Hamaundu has dismissed the application by lawyers representing former Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy, who stand charged with 10 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



In the last court session, the defense lawyer, Makebi Zulu, raised preliminary issues before his clients could take plea and applied that the matter be taken to the high court so that it can determine if the decision to try their clients before the specialized Economic and Financial Crimes Court is discriminatory.