LUSAMBO’S DECISION TO WRITE TO AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL OVER PERCEIVED HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE BY GOVT CRITICISED

By Michael Kaluba

Aid Justice International Zambia Chapter has described the recent decision by former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to write to Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and a number of western embassies in Zambia over his perceived persecution, as human rights fraud.

Organization Executive Director Dr Philemon Phiri says it is fraudulent for Mr. Lusambo to seek solace in the very institutions and embassies that he allegedly undermined and disregarded while in power.

Dr. Phiri says the Former Kabushi lawmaker is being insincere and hypocritical with his actions and has since challenged the new dawn administration to learn from past mistakes made by their predecessors with regards to human rights abuses.

Further, Dr. Phiri says since the first republic politicians have had the undemocratic tenet of fighting credible human rights institutions that point out abuses and only validate, respect and honor then when they are out of power, a situation he says must come to a halt.

Mr Lusambo recently wrote to various institutions among them, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Human Rights Commission Of Zambia and embassies such as the USA, the UK, Germany and The European union over his perceived persecution.

