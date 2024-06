LUSAMBO’S PROPERTY VALUED AT K22M AGAINST K8.5M INCOME, WITNESS TELLS COURT

By Taonga Tembo

A STATE witness has testified in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that former Lusaka Province minister, Bowman Lusambo, owned properties in Chamba Valley valued at K22.8 million, despite his legitimate sources of income amounting to only K8.5 million.

Mulenga Mulenga, an officer with the Anti-Corruption Commission, told the court that Lusambo earned

NEWSDIGGERS