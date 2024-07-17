LUWINGU MAN KILLED BY BROTHERS ON SUSPICION OF BEING A WIZARD



A 36-year-old man of Kasonde Chinika Village in Chief Tungati’s Chiefdom of Luwingu district has allegedly been murdered by his brothers after they accused him of practicing witchcraft.



Northern Province Police Commanding Officer, Lucky Munkondya has confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Luwingu.



Ms Munkondya said Jester Kabamba was killed by his young brother Lawrence Kabamba and his elder brother Mpundu Kabamba.



Ms Munkondya said Jester was killed using an axe and sustained a deep cut on his face.



She added that sticks were also used in the act to commit the crime.



The incident occurred yesterday, July 15th, 2024, at about 7:00 hours at Kasonde Chinika village, about 250 metres from the deceased residence.



The police commanding officer said the body of the deceased is lying in the Luwingu district hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem.



She said police in Luwingu have since launched a manhunt for the two suspects.