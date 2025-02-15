M23 rebels  have reportedly seized Kavumu airport

M23 rebels on Friday have reportedly seized Kavumu airport which services Bukavu, the second biggest city in South Kivu.



A resident who spoke with Reuters on condition of anonymity said “M23 soldiers are blocking the road and are heading towards Kavumu – they already have control of Katana.”



Footage shared by Reuters showed armed men walking down a street in Kavumu, with gunshots heard in the background. The date when the video was filmed and the identity of the armed men in the video could not be independently verified. However, three sources told Reuters that M23 rebels reached Kavumu on February 14.



The news of M23 capturing the airport was also reported by other reputable media outlets, including French media outlet, Agence France-Presse.



Security sources who spoke with AFP said Congolese troops were seen heading back to Bukavu in military trucks and on motorbikes laden with mattresses and other belongings.



As other soldiers unloaded their personal effects, local authorities sent staff home and shops shut, according to an AFP journalist who was on the scene.



Sources: Reuters / Agence France-Presse .