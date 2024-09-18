MAAMBA ENERGY STARTS PHASE TWO ANNUAL PLANT MAINTENANCE WORKS



Zambia’s power utility, ZESCO, has announced phase two of the annual plant maintenance works by Maamba Collieries, resulting in 150 Megawatts of power off the national grid for the next 15 days.



This will consequently lead to continued emergency power rationing during this period owing to the reduced amount of available power supply.



This is expected to put a further strain on households and businesses like hammer millers that are already recording losses due to prolonged hours of load shedding.



One of the Operators, Patrick Musonda, says there is always a rush by the customers when power is restored but even then it only lasts for less than an hour.



DMZ