MABETA CLARIFIES ON MUFULIRA BLACK MOUNTAIN DEAL

Mufulira’s Kankoyo Constituency UPND Member of Parliament, Heartson Mabeta has urged youths in his area to remain calm as government’s final decision regarding the Mufulira slug dump, popularly known as “the Black mountain” will create massive employment opportunities for them.

Recently, some youths in the Constituency protested against the alleged notification by MOPANI Copper Mines, stating that, a South African Company, Jubilee metals Group PLC has been picked to set up a Processing plant to extract both Copper and cobalt at the site.

But speaking in an interview with Mafken FM radio, Mr. Mabeta who earlier challenged the decision has clarified that, the deal is not yet concluded with the company, revealing that, government approached Jubilee metals Group because they have the technology to use in conducting mining of extracting copper and cobalt.

The Lawmaker has since assured youths in the district to trust government as the decision on the site which has Copper concentrate with an estimated value of 16 billion kwacha and cobalt value estimated at 30 billion kwacha, will be of benefit to them as it will create thousands of jobs in the district.

Later on, during an engagement at Kankoyo Cholera Centre the aggrieved youths informed the Lawmaker that, they are expecting 30 percent of the proceeds from the black mountain to be given to them, further, calling on government to be specific as they handle issues to do with the site.

Mafken FM