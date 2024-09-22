MABETA DEFAMED ME, MUSA INSISTS

FORMER ACC board Chairperson Musa Mwenye has insisted that Kankoyo UPND MP Heartson Mabeta’s claims that he wanted the High Court to order KCM to pay $33 million to CEC to receive a commission are false, highly malicious and defamatory.

And Mwenye says his representation of the Copperbelt Energy Corporation in the KCM liquidation case was in his individual capacity as a lawyer and did not require him to declare any interest in the matter.

This is in a matter where Mwenye sued Mabeta, seeking damages for libel and malicious falsehood.

