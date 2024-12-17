Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Split After Pregnancy Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have reportedly ended their relationship just weeks after revealing they are expecting their first child together.

According to reports, sources close to the couple have confirmed that the breakup occurred over Thanksgiving weekend while they were vacationing in Vail, Colorado.

TMZ reports that the actress discovered upsetting content on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early. Since then, the couple has not reconciled or communicated, with their relationship reportedly over for good.

Megan Fox expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox made a pregnancy announcement on November 12, sharing an emotional post on Instagram that referenced a miscarriage she and Machine Gun Kelly experienced a few years ago. In the post, she welcomed their new child with the words, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

Fox also included MGK’s song “Last November,” a track in which the artist reflects on the pain of their past loss. The song, from his 2022 album Mainstream Sellout, explores themes of grief and longing, marking a deeply personal chapter in their relationship.

Fox, who shares three children – Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 – with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and MGK, who has a 15-year-old daughter named Casie, have navigated complex personal histories. This latest twist in their relationship comes as both have been open about their challenges and growth as parents.