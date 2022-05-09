Chellah Tukuta Writes:

Ati people prayed for its downfall 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣? Blo remember how you all became cadres of a Government that ill treated people? Let’s stop seeking sympathy over wrong things. You sided with the oppressors and rejoiced when most Zambians suffered under the terrible regime of Lungu. You must be ashamed to support Bwalya Kalandanya who is being investigated for corruption. Just retire in peace without making the New Dawn administration look bad as it fights Corruption

280421463_387694030066529_9136080709903332485_n

Before retiring ba King Buga please pay back the Loan, Presidential Revolve fund under Youth Empowerment. So that other Youths can also benefit. Thank you

280127726_387693286733270_5571634227621372480_n

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here