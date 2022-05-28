Dr. Elias Munshya



Madam Justice Margert Munalula is a very forward thinking judge and her opinions are always on point.

She’s been a lone voice on many issues at the Constitutional Court. The latest being the Sean Tembo v. Attorney General case where she wrote in her dissenting opinion that she would have compelled President Hichilema and the ECZ to publish the financial affidavit the candidates had sworn when vying for office.

Further, she was willing to sanction government for not aligning the electoral acts with the constitution.

She’s an excellent choice for Deputy President of the Constitutional Court and I look forward to reading more of her opinions.

For those students who are looking for dissertation ideas, you could write on Madam Justice Munalula’s dissenting opinions and their contribution to Zambian jurisprudence.

Congratulations to Justice Munalula. The President has again scored a huge win with this latest judicial appointment.