Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalisation, Says ‘I’m On Road To Recovery’

American super popstar, Madonna, 64, has said that she’s on her way to recovery after she was rushed to hospital and intubated at the Intensive Care Unit for unresponsiveness in New York.

She disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page on Monday.

Her manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed that she was suffering from a ‘serious bacterial infection’ that required a long stay in the ICU.

Madonna had been forced to postpone her hotly-anticipated 40th-anniversary tour as a result of her medical struggles.

With a grateful heart to her fans, she wrote, “Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you I’ll be back with you as soon as I can

“My current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

