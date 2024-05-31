Madonna sued by fan who said he was forced to watch s33x acts during celebration tour

Singer Madonna has been sued by a male fan who claimed he was blindsided by all the sex acts carried out during her “Celebration” tour.

Justen Lipeles in his class action lawsuit, alleged he and others did not get what they bargained for. He said she should have given a heads-up to folks before they plunked down their hard-earned money for the show.

He also claimed in the lawsuit that her concert started more than an hour and a half late, she was lip-syncing during parts of the show, and she had the air conditioning turned off which resulted in sweltering conditions that caused him and others to become physically ill. He said Madonna blew off the heat complaint, telling people to just strip down.

Justin said he and others were subjected to “pornography without warning” and “forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts.” He said the show felt like he was watching porn.

He is demanding a refund for tickets and/or profits Madonna made from the concerts.