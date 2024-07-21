MADONNA’S ADOPTED SON SAYS HE’S SCAVENGIN

MADONNA’S ADOPTED SON SAYS HE’S SCAVENGING

Madonna’s 18-year-old son David Banda, who was adopted as an infant from Malawi, says he’s “scavenging” for food after moving out of his mom’s multi-million dollar home.

“I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it,” Banda, who is dating 21-year-old model Maria Atuesta, said on recent session on Instagram Live.

“It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young.”

Banda is purportedly living in The Bronx and making his own money by teaching guitar.

His new way of life seems to be a far cry from that of his mother’s, who is reportedly worth a whopping $850 million (about K21bn) and boasts an impressive bicoastal real estate portfolio.

Banda charges $200 (about K5,000) a pop for his guitar lessons, which can be booked through his Instagram page.

THE NEW YORK POS