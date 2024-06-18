MADZIMOYO PUPILS RIOT OVER SUSPECTED WITCHCRAFT

Pupils at Madzimoyo Secondary School, in Chipata, ran amok in protest against allegations of witchcraft activities at the school.

The riots resulted in extensive damage to classrooms and a school bus.

According to Joseph Sakala, Chairperson of the Parents Teachers Association, the unrest was sparked by allegations of witchcraft and satanic activities in the dormitories at night.

Despite repeated complaints from pupils to school authorities no action was taken, leading to the students’ desperate measures.

CREDIT: Diamond TV