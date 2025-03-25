MAERSK’S K26M DEMAND ON GOVT GOES TO COURT



HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima has said the matter in which Maersk, a shipping company, is demanding over K26 million in damages from ZAMMSA following the forcible removal of 61 containers from J & J truck yard will be resolved through the court process.





And Muchima has said he has referred to the Attorney General the matter in which former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Director General Victor Nyasulu gave him a seven-day ultimatum to respond to his appeal against dismissal or face legal redress unlawful dismissal.





Asked by Daily Revelation for update on how far his Ministry had gone in discussions with ZAMMSA over the K26 million demand by Maersk for the forcible removal of the 61 containers from J&J under Sylvia Masebo’s administration as Health minister, having earlier indicated that the two government entities were discussing who would pay the money.



Daily Revelation