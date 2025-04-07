MAGA activists are asking why no ‘arrests’ have been made over fraud sniffed out by DOGE

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have claimed to have found fraud, so why haven’t any arrests been made? That’s the question on the minds of some prominent MAGA activists.

Juanita Broaddrick, who supports Trump and claims that she was raped by then-Attorney General of Arkansas Bill Clinton, took to social media on Saturday to ask a question. Broaddrick, a supporter of Musk and DOGE, wondered, “Why haven’t there been any arrests for the fraud and kickbacks Elon and Doge have found?”

She added a caption with an additional question: “Does nobody know?”

The comment thread is filled with fellow MAGA activists, with some suggesting Trump and Musk are simply taking their time to “build a case” before pressing the charges. Others, however, were still pressing.

Matt Muncy, who voices support for Trump’s immigration actions, wrote, “I have been screaming this question from the rooftops!”

“It is absurd that we have found all this fraud and everybody keeps saying follow the money and you’ll find the thief but we’re not hearing anything,” he added. “It’s crickets.”

One popular MAGA influencer, Micki Larson-Olson, speculated that the reasoning is that “Pam Bondi is too busy trying to find the nearest camera.”

A political commentator who goes by Jammles chimed in, “That’s what everyone has been wondering.”

Then there’s Republican Stephen Richer, who got blowback from MAGA when he called out false election claims in Arizona.

His reply to Broaddrick’s question was simple: “Lolololol.”