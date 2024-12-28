MAGA influencer Laura Loomer warns Trump transition about embracing Elon Musk

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Friday to warn President-elect Donald Trump against letting X owner Elon Musk into his administration.

In an interview with Bannon, Loomer charged that Musk had major conflicts of interest and said that it could turn into a major scandal if Trump keeps him in his inner circle.

“I am simply trying to warn the Trump administration about something that is going to blow up in their face,” she said. “And it actually has the risked of getting President Trump impeached in his second term if the Democrats take back the House and are able to spin and create a narrative that… they are enriching themselves in the Trump administration. I’m trying to warn them about a serious issue on the horizon.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she outlined her case against keeping Musk in the administration.

“Why does this guy have unfettered access to President Trump and what are the national security implications of this?” she questioned. “At what point do we say… that these conflicts are inappropriate and they’re going to create potential controversy for President Trump and his nominees… We need to protect President Trump from these conflicts. The guys that are going in to advise on tech are openly tweeting about their investment portfolios in Palantir while they’re appointing all their Palantir associates to serve in the Trump administration. These are inappropriate conflicts that we would criticize the Democrats for!”