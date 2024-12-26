MAGA USA senator mocked for claiming Trump brought Christmas ‘back’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) took to X on Christmas Eve to thank President-elect Donald Trump for doing something extraordinary: Making Christmas exist again.

“Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America,” said the senator and former football coach.

His statement echoes years of an unofficial Fox News annual tradition of pretending that Democrats or other liberal elements of American culture somehow hate Christmas or suppress the celebration of the beloved Christian holiday, despite the fact that Democrats just as readily celebrate.

Tuberville attracted a predictable round of mockery from commenters on social media.

“Christmas is about Christ, but somehow MAGA wants to make it about their god Trump. Sickening,” wrote attorney Luis Hernández.

“Trump saved Christmas,” wrote Ron Filipkowski, a former GOP strategist turned anti-Trump commentator, in a mocking post.

“Really?” wrote lawyer Tom Ryan. “What was I celebrating on 12/25/23, 12/25/22, 12/25/21? What a dishonest and dopey comment by someone who knows better!”

“When idiots say stupid things,” wrote Democratic Party strategist Chris D. Jackson.