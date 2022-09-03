MAGANDE CHALLENGES GOVT TO DISCLOSE ECONOMIC REFORMS AGREED UPON FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL SEALING OF IMF SUPPORTED PROGRAM

By Michael Kaluba

Former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande has challenged government to disclose the economic reforms that have been agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund -IMF- and how ordinary citizens will benefit following the announcement that Zambia’s bid to get onto the 3 year IMF program was successful.

Mr. Magande says it is difficult to celebrate the $1.3billion IMF supported program without the government disclosing the reforms that have been agreed upon and what agreements have been arrived at with the creditors.

He has also reminded stakeholders that the recently announced package from the IMF, does not outline the outcome of the program with Zambia’s creditors who in essence, the country is seeking relief from due to the high and unsustainable debt.

Mr. Magande tells phoenix news that government must explain how this will accord Zambians affordable living, what programs will be initiated now to make people’s livelihoods better and how this will impact the cost of living that is currently high.

The $1.3 billion IMF-supported program was this week approved with President Hakainde Hichilema stating that the move was a vote of confidence in his administration which will culminate in jobs for Zambians, a more affordable cost of living and enhanced development prospects for every province.

PHOENIX NEWS