MAGANDE WAS A GIFT TO ZAMBIA-PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late former Minister of Finance and National Planning Ng’andu Magande as a dignified hard working man.

President Hichilema says the late Mr Magande was not just hard working, but also an honest man who served the country diligently.

Mr Hichilema said the late Minister conducted himself in a professional manner while carrying out his duties, a thing he said young people should emulate.

He said the late Mr Magende was a gift to the country and his death is a great loss not only to the family but the country as a whole .

ZANIS reports that the Head of State said this when he visited the funeral house of the late former Minister in Lusaka’s Chilanga area.

President Hichilema thanked God for allowing him to serve the country from parastatal to central government.

Mr Hichilema noted that it is important for the Zambian people to cherish the people who work hard and decently .

“I want to offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family for the loss of the late Mr Magande. He was a truly dignified man who was very hard working and honest. I call upon young people to emulate him when conducting both public and private affairs,” Mr Magande said .

Meanwhile, at the funeral house president Hakainde Hichilema was received by traditional dances and songs.

The late Mr Magande will be buried tomorrow the October 27, 2023 at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka