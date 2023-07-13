MAGISTRATE CANCELS BENCH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST MUNIR ZULU

Lusaka Resident Magistrate SYLVIA MUNYINYA has cancelled the bench warrant that was issued against LUMEZI Member of Parliament MUNIR ZULU on July 12, 2023.

This is after taking into consideration Mr. ZULU’s explanation as to why he was not in court when he was summoned.

Mr. ZULU told the court that on July 12th, he was unwell and getting medical attention at the University Teaching Hospital, whose evidence he has submitted to the court.

He also told the court that efforts to find former Presidential Political Advisor KAIZER ZULU have been made and that he assigned some people to help in the search for his whereabouts.

This is in a matter where the Lumezi Lawmaker signed as a surety for KAIZER ZULU who is charged with failure to surrender a diplomatic Passport and to appear before the nearest immigration officer when he travelled out of the country.

Mr. KAIZER ZULU was in November last year arrested and charged with two counts for failure to surrender his Diplomatic Passport when he was no longer a diplomat and to appear before the nearest immigration officer when he was on a trip outside Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr. MUNIR ZULU’s Lawyer JONAS ZIMBA has assured the court that his client will diligently attend to his obligations as surety.

Magistrate MUNYINYA has further adjourned the matter to JULY 18.