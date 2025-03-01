Magistrate conducts gulfstream scene in Stardy case



By Esther Chisola



Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili on Wednesday conducted a scene visit at the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Base at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, for a physical view and inspection of the Presidential gulfstream G650 jet, connected to a case involving former Defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale.



And there was drama yesterday in court after a state witness refused to read the contents of a “classified document,” presented to him by defence counsel Miller Katolo.





This is in a matter where Mwale is charged with willful failure to comply with the law applicable procedure or guidelines.





The matter is in relation to the failure to comply with law, relating to the procurement of the gulfstream G650 Presidential jet.





In this case, Mwale is jointly charged with Isabel Wilima Chinji, Brigadier General Micheal Obister Mbewe, Brigadier General Evaristo Sakala, Brigadier General Frank Hanrdy Sinyangwe and Dr John Phiri.





When the matter came up for continued trial on Wednesday, the state through their witness Brigadier General Kennedy Paul Menshi, a chief aeronautical engineering and aircraft system at ZAF, applied for the court to be moved to the site where the jet



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/magistrate-conducts-gulfstream-scene-in-stardy-case/