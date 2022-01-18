Magistrate Simusamba demoted again

Controversial magistrate David Simusamba has been demoted from the position of registrar of the high court to principal resident magistrate (PRM) a post which is two posts below. Simusamba stirred controversy in the manner he handled the trials of Hakainde Hichilema (for treason), Nevers Mumba and Chishimba Kambwili among others. It is reported that Simusamba will now report into another PRM.

This is the second time that Simumba is being demoted after he was demoted in 2011/12 following the PF victory. This was after he confessed, of his own volition, that he was influenced by the MMD regime to rule against the now defunct Post newspaper and its editor Fred M’membe.

During the HH trial, a picture of Simusamba flashing the PF symbol (attached) surfaced on social media. Equally his Facebook account contained posts seeming to suggest that he was involved with the PF during its Scott vs Lungu wrangles and was siding with the EL camp. This prompted the UPND to strongly oppose Simusamba handling their leader’s case but to no avail.

Simusamba is now back at the Lusaka magistrate complex which he left more than one year ago when he was ‘promoted’ to registrar. It is said that that was also just a way of shunting him from handling cases.

