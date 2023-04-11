Magistrate David Simusamba Dismissed From The Judiciary After Being Accused Of Being PF

DAVID SIMUSAMBA FIRED.

Once controvesial Lusaka based Magistrate David Simusamba has been fired.

Simusamba who was until his dismissal High Court Registrar for Family and Children’s Division was first put on half salary.

A source has told the Zambian Whistleblower that Mr David Simusamba has since sued the state for wrongful dismissal.

-Zambian Whistleblower